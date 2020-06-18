665 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Armenia in one day: PM says reason is not wearing face mask

665 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, adding that the reason for such a high number is not wearing face masks.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: What are we doing wrong that our dear compatriots treat the health of themselves and of those around them with such contempt?

Should our government, which is formed through dialogue with the Citizen, speak in the language of coercion with the Citizen, to increase his readiness to maintain his own precious health?” he added.