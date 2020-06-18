Bolton insists Trump 'sought Chinese leader's help' with re-election

US President Donald Trump tried to get China's Xi Jinping to help him secure re-election, ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book says.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 18, ARTSAKHPRESS: Mr Bolton says Mr Trump wanted China to buy agricultural produce from US farmers, BBC News reports, citing details of the forthcoming book previewed by US media.

He also said Mr Trump "remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House".

The Trump administration is trying to block the book from hitting shelves.