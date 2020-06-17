Armenia army's general staff chief pays working visits to Artsakh and Defense Army

Within the scope of the plan for military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan paid working visits to the Artsakh and the Defense Army on June 16-17.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accompanied by Artsakh’s defense minister, Defense Army commander, Major-General Jalal Harutyunyan, the Chief of the General Staff was firstly hosted by President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan during his working visit.

Thereafter, he participated in a working consultation on the topic of food supply to the Defense Army.