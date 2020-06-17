Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's new book

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to prevent former National Security Adviser John Bolton from publishing a new book about his time at the White House, BBC News reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the complaint, the book contains "classified information".

The move comes a day after President Donald Trump said Mr Bolton could face "criminal problems" over the release.

The book, entitled The Room Where It Happened, is due to be released on 23 June.

"I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified," Mr Trump told reporters on Monday. "So that would mean that if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he's broken the law and I would think he would have criminal problems."

However, the non-profit American Civil Liberties Union said that "any Trump administration efforts to stop John Bolton's book from being published are doomed to fail".

Mr Bolton's lawyer, Charles Cooper, said they were looking through the lawsuit and "will respond in due course".