The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday. We have learned about this from the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise of Armenia, news.am reports.

June 17, 2020, 14:25 Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The new group comprising deminers and doctors, with the support of Russian associates, left for Aleppo, and they will carry out their humanitarian mission there until October.

In accordance with the international standards of anti-landmine operations, the sappers of this fifth contingent will start their field work after undergoing respective training.

And the deminers and doctors of the fourth group, despite having tested negative for COVID-19 in Syria and returned to Armenia, will be self-isolated for 14 days, pursuant to the decision by the commandant of the current state of emergency in the country.