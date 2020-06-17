Columbus statue removed from Tower Grove Park in St. Louis

The statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed from Tower Grove Park in the U.S. city of St. Louis after a growing call to remove public statues of historical figures with ties to slavery. The statue had stood in Tower Grove Park for 140 years, Fox 2 reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Workers lifted the statue with a crane and placed it on a flatbed truck. Some reliefs featuring explorers like Pierre Laclède are still on the sides of the monument’s pedestal.

A Tower Grove Park official earlier would not reveal where the statue is going. An announcement about what will replace the statue has also not yet been made.

"When a statue of Christopher Columbus was placed in the park 140 years ago, its purpose was to celebrate the contributions of immigrants in this region. But now, for many, it symbolizes a historical disregard for indigenous peoples and cultures and destruction of their communities.In order to ensure a safe, inclusive and pleasant environment for park visitors and team members alike, the Park’s Board of Commissioners has authorized the removal of the Columbus statue to begin the week of June 15," the Tower Grove Park said in a statement.

The statue of Christopher Columbus marked the eastern entrance to the park. A board of commissioners has been working on the issue for the past two years. Signs have been posted next to the statue to give park visitors context into the issues surrounding the statue.

Several groups have been calling for the statue to be removed over the past few years. Recently, a petition circulated to remove the statue after other Columbus statues had been forcibly removed across the United States.