Columbus statue removed from Tower Grove Park in St. Louis

The statue of Christopher Columbus has been removed from Tower Grove Park in the U.S. city of St. Louis after a growing call to remove public statues of historical figures with ties to slavery. The statue had stood in Tower Grove Park for 140 years, Fox 2 reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: Workers lifted the statue with a crane and placed it on a flatbed truck. Some reliefs featuring explorers like Pierre Laclède are still on the sides of the monument’s pedestal.

A Tower Grove Park official earlier would not reveal where the statue is going. An announcement about what will replace the statue has also not yet been made.

"When a statue of Christopher Columbus was placed in the park 140 years ago, its purpose was to celebrate the contributions of immigrants in this region. But now, for many, it symbolizes a historical disregard for indigenous peoples and cultures and destruction of their communities.In order to ensure a safe, inclusive and pleasant environment for park visitors and team members alike, the Park’s Board of Commissioners has authorized the removal of the Columbus statue to begin the week of June 15," the Tower Grove Park said in a statement.

The statue of Christopher Columbus marked the eastern entrance to the park. A board of commissioners has been working on the issue for the past two years. Signs have been posted next to the statue to give park visitors context into the issues surrounding the statue.

Several groups have been calling for the statue to be removed over the past few years. Recently, a petition circulated to remove the statue after other Columbus statues had been forcibly removed across the United States.


     

Politics

Parliament votes for prosecuting Prosperous Armenia Party leader

Armenian MPs have voted for prosecuting parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader, MP, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, news.am reports.

President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on food supply to the Defense Army

On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on the topic...

Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met today with Secretary of the...

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed forces Onik Gasparyan

On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...

Artsakh State Minister convenes enlarged consultation

Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan today convened a consultation to discuss the 2020-25 Action...

Artsakh State Minister convenes enlarged consultation

Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan today convened a consultation to discuss the 2020-25 Action...

Artsakh President receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today Secretary of the Security Council of the...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Wednesday, and trading data attest to this.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.

2834 citizens receive social pension in Artsakh

In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.

Armenia has a stable banking system: PM introduces new Central Bank President to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...

“Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...

Society

12 more people in Artsakh test positive for coronavirus

12 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 91, the Artsakh Information Center said today.

COVID-19 cases exceed 18,000 in Armenia,

544 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

In 2020 Berdzor Agricultural College will be put into operation. Stepanakert and Martuni Vocational Schools will be modernized. Minister

As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh...

30 teachers work in Artsakh as a part of “Teach for Armenia” program

In 2019, work in direction of recruiting teachers for filling vacancies in Artsakh was carried out.

Instagram head promises to take measures to combat racial inequality on platform

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has promised to take measures to combat racial inequality on the platform.

425 COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia in one day

425 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

German government invests €300 million in coronavirus vaccine maker

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirmed Monday that the government is investing in biotech firm...

Military

Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria

The change of shift of Armenia’s contingent carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria took place Tuesday. We have learned about this from the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise of Armenia, news.am reports.

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...

Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's new book
Georgia records 9 COVID-19 new cases
Armenia humanitarian mission new contingent heads for Syria
Columbus statue removed from Tower Grove Park in St. Louis
34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019
Analytical

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
Culture

34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Jivan Avetisyan “Gate to Heaven” included in Cannes Virtual Market lineup

Sport

373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Diaspora

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

International

Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's new book

Georgia records 9 COVID-19 new cases

Columbus statue removed from Tower Grove Park in St. Louis

US considers withholding aid to Jordan to force extradition

