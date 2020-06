Georgia has recorded nine COVID-19 new cases, bringing the total number to 888.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of people treated with COVID-19 increased by seven up to 731, while the death toll is 14.

In the meantime, 2,710 people are in quarantine, and 267 people are in hospitals under the supervision of doctors.

Three Georgian citizens were delivered for treatment from other countries.