2019 state budget envisaged a total of 34 million drams for the development of the sphere of youth affairs , of which 32 million 443 thousand drams or 95.4% was spent.

June 17, 2020, 12:11 34 million drams was allocated for youth events in 2019

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Samvel Shahramanyan, Minister of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism of Artsakh, stated this during the discussion of the annual report on the implementation of the 2019 state budget.



Shahramanyan noted that the Department of Youth Affairs actively cooperated with the executive and state self-government bodies of Artsakh, non-governmental youth organizations, youth branches of the parties, student councils, as well as with the relevant structures of the Republic of Armenia.

