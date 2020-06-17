373 million 203 thousand drams allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh

In 2019, 373 million 203 thousand drams were allocated from the state budget for the development of sport in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: In general, 352 million 246 thousand drams (94.4%) were used.

As “Artsakhpress” reports, Samvel Shahramanyan, Minister of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism of Artsakh, stated this during the discussion of the annual report on the implementation of the 2019 state budget.

According to the minister, the activities of the Department of Sports were aimed at improving the quality and efficiency of sports organizations and federations, attracting pre-school and young children to get involved in sports, increasing the skills of athletes taking part in the World and European Championships.

Shahramanyan noted that for the development of the field of sports, a number of program events were held in 2019.