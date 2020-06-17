544 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,033, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.
COVID-19 cases exceed 18,000 in Armenia,
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 243 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 6,814.
9 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 302.
The number of active cases stands at 10,529.