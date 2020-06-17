COVID-19 cases exceed 18,000 in Armenia,

544 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 18,033, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: 243 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 6,814.

9 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 302.

The number of active cases stands at 10,529.