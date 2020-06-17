In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams allocated to the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of Artsakh

In 2019, 104 million 500 thousand drams were allocated from the state budget for the needs of the Ministry of Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Artsakh; the budget adjusted - 116 million 866 thousand 100 drams.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh, Lusine Gharakhanyan stated this at the discussion of the annual report on the implementation of the 2019 State Budget.

In general, 112 million 755 thousand 800 drams or 96.5% were actually used .

According to the minister, during the mentioned period, programs aimed at the development and revitalization of cultural life in the republic, improvement of artistic education, preservation and popularization of cultural heritage, expansion of cultural ties have been implemented.