The Trump administration is considering suspending Jordan’s aid in an attempt to extradite a woman convicted in Israel for the 2001 bombing leaving 15 people killed, including two American citizens, AP reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 17, ARTSAKHPRESS: The administration says it is weighing all options to force Jordan to extradite Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi, who the US is looking for on charges of conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction against American citizens. The charge was brought in 2013.

Extradition issue is likely to be raised this week when King Jordan Abdullah II speaks on several congressional committees to express his opposition to Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Al-Tamimi is listed on the FBI's “most wanted terrorists” for her role in the terrorist attack on a pizzeria in Jerusalem. She has been living freely in Jordan since Israel freed her as a result of an exchange of prisoners in 2011 with the militant group Hamas. Jordanian authorities rejected US requests for extradition, despite an extradition agreement.

The US Department of State said Jordan’s aid could be used as a leverage to force Jordanian officials to extradite Tamimi.