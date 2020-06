June 16, 2020 16:58

In 2020 Berdzor Agricultural College will be put into operation. Stepanakert and Martuni Vocational Schools will be modernized. Minister

As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan stated this today at the joint sitting of the Artsakh NA Standing Committees on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management.