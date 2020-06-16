In 2020 Berdzor Agricultural College will be put into operation. Stepanakert and Martuni Vocational Schools will be modernized. Minister

As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan stated this today at the joint sitting of the Artsakh NA Standing Committees on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management.

Gharakhanyan noted that during the reporting period, work was carried out to increase the attractiveness of primary and secondary vocational education, to create new colleges and new educational opportunities. In particular, taking into account the potential of agricultural development in the Kashatagh region and the problem of personnel in the sphere, work was carried out with the support of American-Armenian benefactors Anoushavan and Ofik Abrahamian to establish an agricultural college in Berdzor.



For realizing the mentioned program, Anoushavan and Ofik Abrahamian Education Fund has been established in Berdzor.



Cooperation with the Don Carlo Gnocchi College in Milan, Italy, has been launched through the “Christians in Need” NGO.



Within the framework of the cooperation, the modernization works of Stepanakert Vocational College have started, in particular, new woodworking and sewing workshops have been created; modern equipment for the mentioned workshops has already been delivered through Italian charitable pipes. With the support of the philanthropist Hakob Burnazyan from the United States, the Martuni Vocational School has been replenished with the necessary instruments and equipment.

"The deadlines for the implementation of the above-mentioned programs have been extended due to the new coronavirus, but we hope that it will be possible to implement those programs in the new academic year," the minister concluded.