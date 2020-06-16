In 2019, work in direction of recruiting teachers for filling vacancies in Artsakh was carried out.

June 16, 2020, 15:56 26 teachers work in Artsakh as a part of “Teach for Armenia” program

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan stated this today at the joint sitting of the Artsakh NA Standing Committees on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management.



The minister noted that in addition to filling vacancies through competition, about 10 teachers have been sent to schools of Hadrut, Martakert and Kashatagh regions.



The Minister informed that 18 teachers have found jobs within the framework of Teach for Armenia" program, who have also been actively involved in community development programs. In total, 26 teachers work in Artsakh as a part of “Teach for Armenia” program.



"I should mention that they are not just teachers, but the founders of a new institute, because in parallel with the education policy, the participants of the program contribute to the development of the way of thinking in the community. "We really need the ideology of the 'Teach for Armenia' program," the minister noted.