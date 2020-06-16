Artsakhpress

President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on food supply to the Defense Army

On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on the topic of food supply to the Defense Army, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: Head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan, Artsakh Republic Defense minister Jalal Harutyunyan, minister of Agriculture Ashot Bakhshiyan, minister of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures Levon Grigoryan, representatives of the Defense Army food supply companies and other responsible officials partook at the consultation.

Highly appreciating the recent reforms in the organization of food supply to the Defense Army, the President noted that the Artsakh Republic Government is interested in increasing the types of locally produced agricultural products in the supply program.

"In the recent decade the achievements in this direction have been evident, however, increasing the stipulated volumes and involvement of new companies to the food supply process will further encourage the local production," said President Harutyunyan.


Possibilities of cooperation between the army and the private sector and existing state assistance programs in this direction were on the consultation agenda.


     

Parliament votes for prosecuting Prosperous Armenia Party leader

Armenian MPs have voted for prosecuting parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader, MP, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, news.am reports.

Artsakh FM meets with Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met today with Secretary of the...

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed forces Onik Gasparyan

On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...

Artsakh State Minister convenes enlarged consultation

Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan today convened a consultation to discuss the 2020-25 Action...

Artsakh State Minister convenes enlarged consultation

Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan today convened a consultation to discuss the 2020-25 Action...

Artsakh President receives Secretary of Security Council of Armenia

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today Secretary of the Security Council of the...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.

2834 citizens receive social pension in Artsakh

In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.

Armenia has a stable banking system: PM introduces new Central Bank President to staff

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...

“Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

In 2020 Berdzor Agricultural College will be put into operation. Stepanakert and Martuni Vocational Schools will be modernized. Minister

As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan stated this today at the joint sitting of the Artsakh NA Standing Committees on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management.

30 teachers work in Artsakh as a part of “Teach for Armenia” program

In 2019, work in direction of recruiting teachers for filling vacancies in Artsakh was carried out.

Instagram head promises to take measures to combat racial inequality on platform

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has promised to take measures to combat racial inequality on the platform.

425 COVID-19 cases reported in Armenia in one day

425 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

German government invests €300 million in coronavirus vaccine maker

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirmed Monday that the government is investing in biotech firm...

Coronavirus: Worldwide cases soar past 8 million as global death toll tops 436,000

The worldwide number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases eclipsed 8 million late Monday and has resulted...

The number of job seekers in Artsakh is 1630.

As of January 1, 2020, the number of job seekers in Artsakh is 1630.

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the leadership staff of the ministry, the armed forces and the general staff, the ministry reports.

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

Jivan Avetisyan “Gate to Heaven” included in Cannes Virtual Market lineup

Jivan Avetisyan will present Artsakh in new films

French-Armenian director Nora Martirosyan’s film included in Cannes 2020 lineup

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

France says Turkey's conduct in Libya 'unacceptable'

North Korea threatens to send army into demilitarised zone

Georgia reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since February

Macron hails 'first victory' against COVID-19 and reopens French borders

