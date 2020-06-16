On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed forces Onik Gasparyan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: A range of issues related to the army building and cooperation of the two Armenian republics in the defense sphere were on the agenda of the meeting attended by Artsakh Republic Defense minister Jalal Harutyunyan.



The Head of the State congratulated Onik Gasparyan on being appointed to the responsible position noting that his experience, professionalism and knowledge will greatly contribute to further developing of the Armed forces, achieving new success in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.