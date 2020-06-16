Georgia reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since February

Georgia has reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours for the first time since February.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: The country has had 879 cases of COVID-19 since February 26, Agenda.ge reports.

724 of the 879 patients have recovered, while 14 others have died.

The number of active cases is 141 in Georgia.

2,710 people are kept in a 14-day mandatory quarantine, while 267 remain under observation in hospitals, according to Civil.ge.