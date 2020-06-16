Coronavirus: Worldwide cases soar past 8 million as global death toll tops 436,000

The worldwide number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases eclipsed 8 million late Monday and has resulted in t least 436,322 deaths, KRMG reports, citing Johns Hopkins University.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 16, ARTSAKHPRESS: More than one-quarter of the 8,015,053 cases, or 2,113,366, have been reported in the United States, where the death toll stands at 116,135.

While reported cases have continued to decline across Europe, the following countries now round out the five most-infected nations to date:

• Brazil has confirmed 888,271 cases, resulting in 43,959 deaths.

• Russia has confirmed 536,484 cases, resulting in 7,081 deaths.

• India has confirmed 332,424 cases, resulting in 9,520 deaths.

• United Kingdom has confirmed 298,315 cases, resulting in 41,821 deaths.

Meanwhile, only 12 U.S. states and territories have recorded fewer than 5,000 infections.