Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan today convened a consultation to discuss the 2020-25 Action Plan of the President of the Republic of Artsakh with government officials.

June 15, 2020, 20:08 Artsakh State Minister convenes enlarged consultation

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigory Martirosyan said observance of the earmarked time limits are strictly demanded for development of the President’s five-year action plan. The state minister and government officials exchanged views and specified future actions.