Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan today convened a consultation to discuss the 2020-25 Action Plan of the President of the Republic of Artsakh with government officials.
Artsakh State Minister convenes enlarged consultation
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigory Martirosyan said observance of the earmarked time limits are strictly demanded for development of the President’s five-year action plan. The state minister and government officials exchanged views and specified future actions.