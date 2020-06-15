As of January 1, 2020, the number of job seekers in Artsakh is 1630.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Minister of Labor, Social and Housing of the Republic of Artsakh, Samvel Avanesyan stated this on Monday at the joint sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committee on Social and Health Care Affairs and Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management.

The minister noted that 1537 of them have received a status of unemployment.

“In 2019 the actual cost of the unemployment group's programs amounted to 6,400,000 drams. During the reporting year, meetings were held with 713 employers, as a result of which 554 vacancies were presented by them. In 2019 128 people found job,” Avanesyan concluded.