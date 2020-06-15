In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.

June 15, 2020, 15:32 2834 citizens receive social pension in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Minister of Labor, Social and Housing of the Republic of Artsakh, Samvel Avanesyan stated this on Monday at the joint sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committee on Social and Health Care Affairs and Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management.

Accordingly, the minister singled out the investment of a new instrument in the state pension system - the minimum pension.

According to the minister, the expenses of the pensions of the officers and their family members amounted to 991 million 300 thousand drams. As compared to 2018, the mentioned expenses increased by 63 million 500 thousand drams, which is mainly conditioned by the increase of the average number of beneficiaries and the increase of the average pension. The pension expenses of the servicemen and their family members amounted to 21 million drams. The average amount of social pension was 28,600 drams as compared to 18,300 drams of 2018.

As of January 1, 2020, the number of recipients of social pensions was 2,834. In 2019 the expenditures of the mentioned program amounted to 777 million drams, which is 234 million drams more than last year.