8730 disabled people registered in Artsakh

As of January 1, 2020, 8730 disabled people are registered in Artsakh, 384 of them are disabled children.

June 15, 2020, 15:24

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: As “Artsakhpress” reports, Minister of Labor, Social and Housing of the Republic of Artsakh, Samvel Avanesyan stated this on Monday at the joint sitting of the Artsakh Republic NA Standing Committee on Social and Health Care Affairs and Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management.

According to the minister, the cause of disability of about 2340 disabled people was acquired during the defense of the Artsakh Republic or during military service.