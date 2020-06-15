Russia reports 8,246 new coronavirus cases

In the past 24 hours, 8,246 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia, the lowest daily increase since May 1, the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters told journalists on Monday, according to TASS.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: The daily growth rate was 1.6% versus 1.7% one day earlier. A total of 537,210 people contracted the infection in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Moscow, 1,359 new cases were registered, with 689 cases in the Moscow Regions, 252 in St. Petersburg, 233 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 220 in the Voronezh Region.

Of over 8,200 new cases, 2,831 (34.3%) show no symptoms. Currently, 235,580 people receive medical treatment.