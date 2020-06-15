World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this.
Armenian MPs have voted for prosecuting parliamentary opposition Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) leader, MP, and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, news.am reports.
On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation on the topic...
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met today with Secretary of the...
On 16 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the General Staff of the Republic...
Artsakh State Minister Grigory Martirosyan today convened a consultation to discuss the 2020-25 Action...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received today Secretary of the Security Council of the...
In 2019, improvements of pension system were made in Artsakh.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan...
World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...
Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...
World oil prices are rising.
As “Artsakhpress” reports, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture of the Republic of Artsakh Lusine Gharakhanyan stated this today at the joint sitting of the Artsakh NA Standing Committees on Science, Education, Culture, Youth and Sport and Financial-Budgetary and Economic Management.
In 2019, work in direction of recruiting teachers for filling vacancies in Artsakh was carried out.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri has promised to take measures to combat racial inequality on the platform.
425 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...
German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier confirmed Monday that the government is investing in biotech firm...
The worldwide number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases eclipsed 8 million late Monday and has resulted...
As of January 1, 2020, the number of job seekers in Artsakh is 1630.
Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the leadership staff of the ministry, the armed forces and the general staff, the ministry reports.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...
Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...
The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...
Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.
On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
