A group of French doctors arrived in Armenia via a special flight to help the healthcare system to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia said on Facebook.

June 15, 2020, 10:14 French doctors arrive in Armenia to help fighting COVID-19

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “This is the first such kind of an initiative on engaging foreign doctors which became a reality by the cooperation between our Office, USAID and the ministry of healthcare. Most of the doctors, who overcame the virus in France, visit Armenia for the first time and they are sure that they will invest all their experience and knowledge in the responsible mission to save human lives”, the statement says.

The French doctors will work in the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital, the Scientific Center for Traumatology and Orthopaedy and the infection department of the St. Mary medical center in coming days.