Turkish Air Force has launched airstrikes on Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) targets in northern Iraq as part of its new antiterrorist operation: The Claw-Eagle. The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced this on its Twitter page on Monday, news.am reports.

June 15, 2020, 12:25 Turkey launches special military operation against Iraqi Kurds

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Claw-Eagle Operation has begun," the ministry said in a statement. According to the ministry, Turkish war planes are firing on many bases where PKK supporters are hiding.

In turn, Al Arabiya TV reported that the Turkish Air Force dropped about 20 bombs on PKK targets in the Sinjar Mountains of Iraq.

Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization.