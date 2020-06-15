Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new President of the Central Bank of Armenia Martin Galstyan to the Bank’s staff.
Armenia has a stable banking system: PM introduces new Central Bank President to staff
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Pashinyan thanked former CBA President Artur Javadyan for the works done during this period.
“I wish good luck to Martin Galstyan in his activity as CBA President. Mr. Galstyan is not a new person in the banking system and is working in the field for quite a long time. I closely communicated with the Central Bank in the past two years and can state that the Bank has a very a good team which is working on the stability of the banking system”, the PM said.
According to Pashinyan, the Central Bank is one of the most important achievements of the third Republic. He stated that the banking system in Armenia is stable and well-established.
“All these is seen from how the financial system demonstrated itself in several crisis situations or during political upheavals, including also during the peaceful, Velvet and people’s Revolution, as well as during the current coronavirus crisis. Of course, this change that is taking place is important in a sense that it ensures certain legacy for the activity of the Central Bank. On the other hand, it also symbolizes the further development course and necessity of reforms of changes without undermining the stability”, Pashinyan said.
“We have a professional team that will be capable to keep the financial stability, as well as to have a stable macroeconomic environment in the current situation caused by this coronavirus crisis”, Javadyan said.
New President of the Central Bank Martin Galstyan thanked for the appreciation.
“During these years a team has been really formed in the Central Bank which passed many experiments and has been capable of solving its tasks. I assure you that the work which has been done will be continuous, we will deepen the cooperation with our partners of the government for the benefit of our nation and society. We will make all efforts to ensure macro-stability in the country regardless of everything”, the new CBA President said.