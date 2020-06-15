Armenian MP of Turkey suggests turning part of Hagia Sophia into church if it becomes mosque

Turkish authorities want to turn Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, which is considered the most famous church of Orthodox Christians, from a museum into a mosque, news.am reports.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 15, ARTSAKHPRESS: And Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish parliament, made a statement in this regard, emphasizing that if the former church is to be turned into a mosque, then some of it should become a church so that Christians can go there and pray.