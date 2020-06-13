Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Politics

At the instruction of the President, the construction of the unfinished buildings for the new Mother and Child Health Center will be completed within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus

On 13 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by ministers of Urban Development and Healthcare visited the construction site of the Mother and Child Health Center being built in Stepanakert, the Presidential Office stated.

At the instruction of the President, the construction of the unfinished buildings for the new Mother and Child Health Center will be completed within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus

At the instruction of the President, the construction of the unfinished buildings for the new Mother and Child Health Center will be completed within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State noted that taking into account the intensive increase in the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, along with tightening the rules of the fight against the pandemic, it is necessary to take prompt measures to bring the healthcare system to the relevant preparedness.

According to the President, as a result of concerned discussions, a decision was made to complete the construction of the unfinished buildings of the new Mother and Child Health Center and the adjacent precinct policlinic within a short period of time and in case of possible large spread of the pandemic, use them completely for the disposition and treatment of the patients.


In order to solve the problem, President Harutyunyan gave relevant instructions to the ministers of Urban Development and Healthcare, in terms of both centralization of construction resources and the installation of medical equipment and beds.


     

Politics

At the instruction of the President, the construction of the unfinished buildings for the new Mother and Child Health Center will be completed within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus

On 13 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by ministers of Urban Development and Healthcare visited the construction site of the Mother and Child Health Center being built in Stepanakert, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

The provision of pedigree animals should be made more affordable. President Harutyunyan visited pedigree farms

On 13 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Ashot...

A professional working group was formed under the Artsakh Republic President to fight against the novel coronavirus. The group convened its first working consultation

On 12 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed an order according to which a professional...

Statement by the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh on the Occasion of the 28th Anniversary of the Occupation of the Shahumian Region

28 years ago, on June 12, 1992, the Azerbaijani armed forces, supported by the units of the 23rd division...

The irrigation water issue in Akna district will be solved within a short period of time. Arayik Harutyunyan convened with land users a consultation in field conditions

On 12 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Akna district. The Head of the...

The three MEPs cause damage to peace process – comment of Artsakh MFA

The press service of the Foreign Ministry of Artsakh has commented on the simultaneous statements made...

Arayik Harutyunyan approved the Government’s decisions

On 12 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan approved the Government's decisions according...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

All news from section

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...

“Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.

Parliament ratifies EEU customs privileges extension

The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...

Society

10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

10 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 78, the Artsakh Information Center said today.

All news from section

723 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia in past 24 hours

723 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours.

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna set to test coronavirus vaccine with 30,000 volunteers

A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by US biotech firm Moderna will enter the third and final stage...

State of emergency in Armenia extended for another month

Armenia extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month.

COVID-19: Armenia confirms 612 new cases in one day

612 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Gakharia says Georgia will help Armenia with medical personnel

No country can cope with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 in its own, said Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia.

4 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

The novel coronavirus has been confirmed in four more people, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

Military

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the leadership staff of the ministry, the armed forces and the general staff, the ministry reports.

All news from section

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

At the instruction of the President, the construction of the unfinished buildings for the new Mother and Child Health Center will be completed within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus
The provision of pedigree animals should be made more affordable. President Harutyunyan visited pedigree farms
10 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh
723 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Armenia in past 24 hours
A professional working group was formed under the Artsakh Republic President to fight against the novel coronavirus. The group convened its first working consultation
more news

Analytical

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

All news from section

Jivan Avetisyan “Gate to Heaven” included in Cannes Virtual Market lineup

Jivan Avetisyan will present Artsakh in new films

French-Armenian director Nora Martirosyan’s film included in Cannes 2020 lineup

Sport

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

All news from section

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Diaspora

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

All news from section

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

Soviet film director Samvel Gasparov dies from coronavirus at 81

International

British Airways, Ryanair and EasyJet launch fight over 'devastating' quarantine plan

All news from section

Netanyahu welcomes Trump's decree on imposing sanctions against ICC officials

US to reduce troops in Iraq in coming months

WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature

Most Read

month

week

day

Search