At the instruction of the President, the construction of the unfinished buildings for the new Mother and Child Health Center will be completed within the framework of the fight against the coronavirus

On 13 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by ministers of Urban Development and Healthcare visited the construction site of the Mother and Child Health Center being built in Stepanakert, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State noted that taking into account the intensive increase in the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country, along with tightening the rules of the fight against the pandemic, it is necessary to take prompt measures to bring the healthcare system to the relevant preparedness.

According to the President, as a result of concerned discussions, a decision was made to complete the construction of the unfinished buildings of the new Mother and Child Health Center and the adjacent precinct policlinic within a short period of time and in case of possible large spread of the pandemic, use them completely for the disposition and treatment of the patients.



In order to solve the problem, President Harutyunyan gave relevant instructions to the ministers of Urban Development and Healthcare, in terms of both centralization of construction resources and the installation of medical equipment and beds.