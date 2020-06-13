The provision of pedigree animals should be made more affordable. President Harutyunyan visited pedigree farms

On 13 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Ashot Bakhshiyan and other responsible officials of the sphere visited the pedigree farms in Noragyugh and Khanapat communities of the Askeran region, the presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President of the Republic got acquainted with the conditions, programs and existing problems of the livestock farms operating on a private and state basis. The Head of the State was told that despite the movement restrictions due to the novel coronavirus, two farms have recently managed to import large numbers of pedigree animals of the "Jersey" and "Fleckvieh" breeds from European countries.



Arayik Harutyunyan highlighted the work being carried out, underlining that within the framework of the state policy the acquisition of pedigree animals for small and medium-sized farms should be made more affordable. He instructed the Minister of Agriculture to conduct a relevant study on the current procedure and conditions of the field in order to submit new proposals.