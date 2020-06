10 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing the total number of cases to 78, the Artsakh Information Center said today.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: 11 more patients have recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries has reached 54.

Currently 91 people are under quarantine.

No death case has been registered.