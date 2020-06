723 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: 442 patients have recovered and 6 died in the past day. 9,568 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment.

In total, 80,130 tests have been completed.