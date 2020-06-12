A professional working group was formed under the Artsakh Republic President to fight against the novel coronavirus. The group convened its first working consultation

On 12 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed an order according to which a professional working group was formed under the Artsakh Republic President with the involvement of responsible officials of the republic's medical institutions and healthcare sphere, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The aim of the group is to discuss problematic issues arising during the fight against the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country and submit proposals to the republic's President.

Today Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation with the participation of the group members to discuss issues related to the effectiveness of rapid testing in case of intensive spread of the pandemic, reducing the risk of infection, differentiating the patients depending on the extent of the disease, their disposition and treatment, as well as effective organization of further actions.

Highlighting the importance of protecting the health of citizens, the President urged responsible officials of the sphere to carry out consistent work aimed at worthily overcoming the current situation.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State instructed those present to study within a short period of time all the problematic issues and provide him with professional recommendations.