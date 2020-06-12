On 12 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan attended the Akna district. The Head of the State accompanied by head of the Artsakh Union of Freedom Fighters Samvel Karapetyan first attended the place of death of National Hero of Armenia, Hero of Artsakh Monte Melkonyan, paid tribute on the occasion of the memory day and laid flowers to the khachkar-monument, the Presidential Office stated.

June 12, 2020, 18:49 The irrigation water issue in Akna district will be solved within a short period of time. Arayik Harutyunyan convened with land users a consultation in field conditions

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan walked around the territory of the Akna district, inspected the activities of grain harvesting and field fire station giving a number of instructions.



Thereafter the President convened a working consultation on site with participation of land users and responsible officials of the agricultural sphere to discuss the harvest process and irrigation water issues.



According to Arayik Harutyunyan, within the framework of food security and agricultural development programs, the government is tasked to secure the territory of Akna with irrigation water within a short period of time. The construction of new water lines will start in the coming days.



The President touched upon the actions of land users in the conditions of water shortage expected in the result of low precipitation in the current year noting that all the losses caused by the drought will be compensated by the government.



Minister of agriculture Ashot Bakhshiyan, heads of the Askeran and Martouni regional administrations participated in the consultation.