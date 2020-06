On 12 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan approved the Government's decisions according to which Hamlet Apresyan has been released from the position of deputy minister of agriculture upon his own request in connection with assuming a new position, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jivan Hayrapetyan has been appointed deputy minister of agriculture of the Artsakh Republic.