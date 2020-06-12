US to reduce troops in Iraq in coming months

The US said it will reduce the number of troops in Iraq in the coming months, AFP reported.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Washington also promised support for the Iraqi economy during the first strategic dialogue between the two countries over the past 10 years.

"The two countries recognized that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the ISIS threat, over the coming months the US would continue reducing forces from Iraq," a joint statement said, without giving figures.

"The United States reiterated that it does not seek nor request permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq," it said.