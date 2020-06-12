WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new search filter for its chat platform, The Times of India said, citing a report in WABetaInfo, the app will soon allow users to search for messages by date on WhatsApp.

As per the report, the feature is currently in the "alpha" stage of development and therefore doesn't come with any tentative release date and "might change its appearance before the release."