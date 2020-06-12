WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new search filter for its chat platform, The Times of India said, citing a report in WABetaInfo, the app will soon allow users to search for messages by date on WhatsApp.
WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature
STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As per the report, the feature is currently in the “alpha” stage of development and therefore doesn’t come with any tentative release date and “might change its appearance before the release.”
The report says the ‘search by date’ feature will come with a calendar icon that will appear whenever users use the in-chat search option. even includes screenshots to show how it may appear on iOS users.
The screenshots shared in the report show calendar icon on the top of the keyboard. Tapping on this in the app will allow users to select a date/date range. The report also claims that even though the screenshots are of iOS, the ‘search by date’ is expected to be rolled out to Android users too soon.
Presently, the search feature in WhatsApp allows users to look for a particular content item in their chat. Earlier this year, the app allowed users to search directly for photos, audios, links, gifs, videos and documents right from the main home screen.
Tapping on the search option on the main home screen shows a drop-down menu with several categories — Photos, GIFs, Links, Videos, Documents and Audio.
WABetaInfo is the website that tracks all the upcoming changes and features on the Facebook-owned app.