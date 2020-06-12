Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new search filter for its chat platform, The Times of India said, citing a report in WABetaInfo, the app will soon allow users to search for messages by date on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature

WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: As per the report, the feature is currently in the “alpha” stage of development and therefore doesn’t come with any tentative release date and “might change its appearance before the release.”

The report says the ‘search by date’ feature will come with a calendar icon that will appear whenever users use the in-chat search option. even includes screenshots to show how it may appear on iOS users.

The screenshots shared in the report show calendar icon on the top of the keyboard. Tapping on this in the app will allow users to select a date/date range. The report also claims that even though the screenshots are of iOS, the ‘search by date’ is expected to be rolled out to Android users too soon.

Presently, the search feature in WhatsApp allows users to look for a particular content item in their chat. Earlier this year, the app allowed users to search directly for photos, audios, links, gifs, videos and documents right from the main home screen.

Tapping on the search option on the main home screen shows a drop-down menu with several categories — Photos, GIFs, Links, Videos, Documents and Audio.

WABetaInfo is the website that tracks all the upcoming changes and features on the Facebook-owned app.


     

Politics

Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II

On 11 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II, the Presidential Office stated.

All news from section

Any official figure should realize that they serve the people and Motherland. Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation

On 11 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation dedicated...

Artsakh extends state of emergency for another 30 days

On 11 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree according to which the term...

Armenian FM comments on NK conflict peaceful settlement process during COVID-19 pandemic

Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says an environment not undermining the works, as well...

President of Artsakh appoints deputy police chiefs

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees on June 11, the President’s...

Arayik Harutyunyan introduced newly-elected Prosecutor-General Mher Aghajanyan to the staff of the Prosecutor-General's Office

On 10 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Artsakh Republic Prosecutor-General's...

Felix Gabrielyan was appointed chairman of the AR Nature Protection Committee

On 10 June President Arayik Harutyunyan approved the Government's decision on appointing Felix Gabrielyan...

Economy

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

All news from section

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...

“Hayastan” All Armenian Fund's “COVID-19: United Against the Pandemic”campaign raised around $376, 000

Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...

World oil prices rising

World oil prices are rising.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.

Parliament ratifies EEU customs privileges extension

The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...

Society

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna set to test coronavirus vaccine with 30,000 volunteers

A vaccine against COVID-19 developed by US biotech firm Moderna will enter the third and final stage of its clinical trial in July with 30,000 participants, the manufacturer has announced.

All news from section

State of emergency in Armenia extended for another month

Armenia extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month.

COVID-19: Armenia confirms 612 new cases in one day

612 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Gakharia says Georgia will help Armenia with medical personnel

No country can cope with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 in its own, said Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia.

4 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

The novel coronavirus has been confirmed in four more people, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

566 COVID-19 cases in Armenia in one day

566 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...

Stop COVID 19 program launched in Stepanakert

At the joint initiative of the Ministry of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism...

Military

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the leadership staff of the ministry, the armed forces and the general staff, the ministry reports.

All news from section

Armed Forces are guarantee of our sovereignty: Armenian PM introduces new Chief of General Staff

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...

Artsakh president signs summer conscription decree

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...

Armenian army vehicle burnt in neutral zone by Azerbaijani gunfire

Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...

ECHR delivers judgement in case concerning Gurgen Margaryan

The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire 180 times in one week

Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna set to test coronavirus vaccine with 30,000 volunteers
Netanyahu welcomes Trump's decree on imposing sanctions against ICC officials
US to reduce troops in Iraq in coming months
WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature
State of emergency in Armenia extended for another month
more news

Analytical

Turkish government wastes $1.5 million by paying US firm for useless lobbying

On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...

Turmoil in Turkey on letter by Gulen recognizing the Armenian Genocide

The Creeping Conflict Syndrome: Azerbaijani Rhetoric, Artsakh Republic Elections, Security

All news from section

Interview

Artsakh is a priority for Armenians in Belgium. Nicolas Tavitian

On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...

We will continue assisting people affected by the conflict for as long as there will be the need. Pierre-Emmanuel Ducruet

‘We should stand by the people of Artsakh’ - MEP Lars Patrick Berg

All news from section

Photos

Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
Tyarndarach held in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
The opening ceremony of the 7th Pan-Armenian Games took place in Stepanakert
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh took the 5th place in CONIFA tournament
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
Artsakh-Sampi football match took place
more news

Videos

The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
The second Pomegranate Festival held in Martuni
Artsakh Celebrates ''Harvest Holiday''
Artsakh Celebrates
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
Theatrical performance "The World in the Lori Canyons" was staged in Stepanakert
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
What needs Artsakh to become more recognizable to the world? Latvian journalist
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
The events dedicated to Yerevan 2800 th anniversary
more news
more news

Culture

Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

All news from section

Jivan Avetisyan “Gate to Heaven” included in Cannes Virtual Market lineup

Jivan Avetisyan will present Artsakh in new films

French-Armenian director Nora Martirosyan’s film included in Cannes 2020 lineup

Sport

Mkhitaryan eager to remain at Roma 'for another few years'

All news from section

Roma push to extend Mkhitaryan's loan deal

Yerevan to host Olympic rating tournament of beach volleyball

Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian’s wife Arianne Caoili dies

Diaspora

Alexis Ohanian resigns as Reddit chief

All news from section

Historic Armenian homes in downtown Fresno destroyed by fire

Istanbul mayor visits attacked Armenian church

Soviet film director Samvel Gasparov dies from coronavirus at 81

International

Netanyahu welcomes Trump's decree on imposing sanctions against ICC officials

All news from section

US to reduce troops in Iraq in coming months

WhatsApp may soon get a new search feature

Nationwide protests grip Lebanon as currency tanks

Most Read

month

week

day

Search