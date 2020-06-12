State of emergency in Armenia extended for another month

Armenia extended the coronavirus-related state of emergency for another month.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The respective decision was adopted today, on June 12, at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan said according to the decision the state of emergency will be extended until July 13, 17:00.