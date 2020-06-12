COVID-19: Armenia confirms 612 new cases in one day

612 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 15,281, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: 173 more patients have recovered and were discharged from hospital. The total number of recoveries has reached 5,639.

13 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 258.

The number of active cases stands at 9,298.