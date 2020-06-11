On 11 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II, the Presidential Office stated.

June 11, 2020, 17:16 Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: President Harutyunyan and His Holiness discussed a set of issues related to the programs of cooperation with the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, state-church relations and spiritual life of Artsakh. Reference was made to the efforts directed towards preventing the spread of the pandemic.

The President expressed gratitude to the Supreme Patriarch for constant support shown to Artsakh and expressed a desire to visit the Mother See in the near future. The Catholicos of All Armenians accepted Arayik Harutyunyan's intention with satisfaction and conveyed his blessings and best wishes to the Armenians of Artsakh.

The telephone conversation took place on the initiative of Arayik Harutyunyan.