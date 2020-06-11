Any official figure should realize that they serve the people and Motherland. Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation

On 11 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged working consultation dedicated to the President's action plan, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Head of the State noted during the consultation that the composition of the Government has already been established and the Cabinet of Ministers formed.

"As required by the Constitution, it is time to prepare and publish the action plan of the President within twenty days. Hence, I assign all the authorized structures to elaborate the President's action plan based on my pre-election program and the memorandum signed between "Free Homeland - UCA» parties coalition and "United Homeland" party", said President Harutyunyan.



Republic's President also delivered a program speech.