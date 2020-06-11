In connection with an outbreak of COVID-19, a fall of the number of international tourist arrivals has been recorded in Artakh.

June 11, 2020, 16:05 Due to virus the number of international tourist arrivals plunged by 76% in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The number of the arrivals plunged by 76% due to the virus.

As “Artsakhpress” reports, Artak Grigoryan, the head of the Tourism Department of the Ministry of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism of Artsakh Republic told on Thursday.



Grigoryan noted that according to forecasts, the decline may reach up to 90% if border checkpoints are closed by the end of the year.



He also added that the Department of Tourism was currently conducting researches aimed at measuring the impact of the epidemic.