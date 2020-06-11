Film by Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan has been included International Sales Lineup of the Cannes Festival (July 2020).

June 11, 2020, 14:27 Jivan Avetisyan “Gate to Heaven” included in Cannes Virtual Market lineup

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Gate to Heaven will be presented by its French sales agent MPM Premium and will be screened twice during the Virtual Market.

"This year also will be filmmakers and distributors from all over the world in the Cannes Virtual Market, only everything will be organized online. And, consequently, film screenings will also be online. French sales agent MPM Premium, with which we signed an agreement about ten days ago, will work with us to promote the film.

Our goal is to present true information about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the world through high-quality feature films. The biggest success for us will be to find distributors through the sales agent to spread the film around the world,” said Avetisyan.