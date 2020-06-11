Artsakhpress

Jivan Avetisyan “Gate to Heaven” included in Cannes Virtual Market lineup

Film by Armenian director Jivan Avetisyan has been included International Sales Lineup of the Cannes Festival (July 2020).

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The Gate to Heaven will be presented by its French sales agent MPM Premium and will be screened twice during the Virtual Market.

"This year also will be filmmakers and distributors from all over the world in the Cannes Virtual Market, only everything will be organized online. And, consequently, film screenings will also be online. French sales agent MPM Premium, with which we signed an agreement about ten days ago, will work with us to promote the film.

Our goal is to present true information about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to the world through high-quality feature films.  The biggest success for us will be to find distributors through the sales agent to spread the film around the world,” said Avetisyan.


     

Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II

On 11 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II, the Presidential Office stated.

World oil prices going down

World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.

Gakharia says Georgia will help Armenia with medical personnel

No country can cope with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 in its own, said Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia.

Defense minister Tonoyan introduces new Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the leadership staff of the ministry, the armed forces and the general staff, the ministry reports.

