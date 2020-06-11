Jivan Avetisyan will present Artsakh in new films

Armenian film director Jivan Avetisyan is working on the creation of a new full-length feature film and a 12-episode TV series. The film will also refer to the well-known film director’s native land-Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Jivan Avetisyan told “Artsakhpress”, noting that in connection of the new project, he wanted to visit European countries to study some issues concerning the shootings. But they have postponed all the visits due to the epidemic.

"I am currently working online with my team. The original title of the feature film will be " The Reborn".

It will be my fourth film. My next project is a 12-episode TV series about blogger Alexander Lapshin. We are currently in talks with a well-known American screenwriter. In the near future I will try to solve the issue of choosing the shooting locations in Artsakh. We are trying to develop the project scenario. We have started working on the scenario since October 2018. We have submitted an application for financial support to the National Cinema Center of Armenia for the development and now we are waiting for a response. Together with the Cinema Center we have created 3 films,” J. Avetisyan said in particular.