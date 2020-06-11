Gakharia says Georgia will help Armenia with medical personnel

No country can cope with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 in its own, said Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, Georgia is considering to help neighboring Armenia, and the corresponding task has already been entrusted to the health ministry, as news.am informs, First Georgian Channel reported.

As the PM noted, they should show mutual support, as the situation in the neighboring countries has recently become quite tense.

Gakharia noted he personally maintained daily contacts with the Armenian PM. Along with the ministers of health and economy, as well as the FM, they have already determined what kind of help their neighbors need.

According to him, the health ministry has already been instructed to prepare the help that Georgia can provide to neighboring Armenia. And at first Georgia may send medical personnel.