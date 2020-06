The novel coronavirus has been confirmed in four more people, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.

June 11, 2020, 11:12 4 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Work is underway to determine the circle of contact of these infected people.

At the moment, 79 citizens are isolated.

A total of 43 others have recovered from this disease.