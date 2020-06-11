Amazon to enforce one-year ban on police use of its facial recognition software

Amazon is implementing a one-year moratorium on police use of its artificial intelligence software Rekognition amid a growing backlash over the tech company’s ties to law enforcement, The Guardian reports.
On 11 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan held a telephone conversation with Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Garegin II, the Presidential Office stated.
On 11 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree according to which the term...
Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan says an environment not undermining the works, as well...
Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees on June 11, the President’s...
On 10 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan visited the Artsakh Republic Prosecutor-General's...
On 10 June President Arayik Harutyunyan approved the Government's decision on appointing Felix Gabrielyan...
On 9 June, Artsakh Natioanl Assembly Chairman Artur Tovmasyan received Russia-based Armenian benefactor...
World oil prices are going down Thursday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are rising, according to trading data. July WTI oil futures rose 0.65% to $ 38.44 per...
Thanks to the generosity of thousands of people from around the world and despite the current global...
World oil prices are rising.
World oil prices are going down Monday, and trading data attest to this, RT reported.
World oil prices are going down Friday, and trading data attest to this.
The Armenian parliament ratified the Eurasian Economic Union protocol which gives Armenia the opportunity...
No country can cope with the crisis caused by the COVID-19 in its own, said Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia.
The novel coronavirus has been confirmed in four more people, Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.
566 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours,...
At the joint initiative of the Ministry of Military Patriotic Upbringing, Youth, Sports and Tourism...
2 more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Republic of Artsakh, bringing...
The “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund launched the “United Against the Pandemic” fundraising campaign...
The construction of a new district with about 200 apartments on Tumanyan Street of Stepanakert is underway.
Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Onik Gasparyan to the leadership staff of the ministry, the armed forces and the general staff, the ministry reports.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced today new Chief of the General Staff of the Armed...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has signed an order on launching the routine summer conscription...
Some news outlets reported today that the car of the battalion commander of one of Armenia’s military...
The European Court of Human Rights has issued a judgement in the case of Makuchyan and Minasyan v. Azerbaijan...
Azerbaijan made more than 180 ceasefire violations between May 17-23 in the Artsakh Line of Contact.
On January 15, 2020, the Turkish government renewed a major contract with the Washington, D.C.-based...
On the Armenian Committee in Belgium and its cooperation with Artsakh, ''Artsakhpress” had an interview...
