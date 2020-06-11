Queen Elizabeth confirms small military ceremony in Windsor to celebrate birthday

Queen Elizabeth's official birthday will be marked by a small ceremony at Windsor Castle after Trooping the Colour was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Express.co.uk reports. citing Buckingham Palace.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Queen, 94, will watch the military display from the quadrangle of her Berkshire residence, where she is spending the lockdown. Social distancing measures will be in place and the ceremony, which is expected to last about 20 minutes, will be closed to spectators.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Queen will view a military ceremony in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle to mark Her Majesty's official birthday on Saturday 13th June, 2020.

"The ceremony will be executed by soldiers from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, who are currently on Guard at Windsor Castle, and feature music performed by a Band of the Household Division.