Wearing face masks will be compulsory in Spain until the coronavirus epidemic is defeated once and for all, The Local reported on Tuesday, citing Health Minister Salvador Illa.

June 10, 2020, 16:58 Health minister: Masks to be compulsory in Spain until virus 'permanently' defeated

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Illa said the measure would remain in force after the state of emergency ends on June 21st and will "remain in place until we permanently defeat the virus, which is when we have an effective treatment or vaccine against it".

The Spanish health minister's comments come just days after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told journalists that everyone in Spain over the age of six will have to wear face masks in public places "as long as it is not possible to maintain the safety distance” of 1.5 to 2 metres.

Sánchez stated that this would be mandatory after Spain's Phase 3 of the de-escalation plan ends for most of the country on June 21st, but didn't specify for how long after.